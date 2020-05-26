Season over for Red Wings as NHL announces top-24 team round robin when season resumes

When the NHL brings hockey back to the ice once it is deemed safe, the Red Wings won't be a part of it.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the top 12 teams from each conference will resume play in two hub cities, estimated to be possibly July. The remaining seven teams, which include the Red Wings will enter the draft lottery, reports FOX 2's Jennifer Hammond.

On the bright side, the Red Wings have top draft lottery odds at 18.5 percent.

NHL teams will be able to return to their home facilities for voluntary small group training on and off the ice. Sites will not be announced at this time according to Bettman.

The round robin tournament for top four teams in each conference for first-round seeding the bottom eight teams in each conference will play a best of five qualifying round.



