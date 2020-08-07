Season Ticket Members for Detroit Lions can opt out of 2020 season

As of now, professional football is still on for the 2020 season.

For many Detroit Lions fans, the viewing experience likely won't happen from Ford Field, where the team plays. But at least for the season ticket holders, there might be a seat waiting when the regular season starts.

It's unclear how many fans will be allowed to attend the games if any will be allowed at all, but for now. But under the pretense that fans are allowed to watch the eight regular-season games in person, STMs (Season Ticket Members) will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on a "multi-game plan basis."

"Once it has been established how many fans can be accommodated, a final determination will be made regarding how to fairly allocate seating options among the Lions' STMs," read an update from the team.

As of now, the team said it won't be selling tickets for single games.

There's an option for those who'd rather sit this season out, as well. Members can opt-out of the 2020 season "with incentives to defer 2020 payments to the purchase of the 2021 season ticket memberships."

For those that pick this rout, they'll be eligible for some 'Loyal Lions' benefits:

A bonus 20% food/beverage/merchandise credit for every dollar rolled forward, with a maximum of $500 per account

A 2021 price freeze

Opportunity to participate in any 2020-21 home playoff game ticket lotteries

Option to purchase additional 2020 tickets (subject to availability)

If STMs would like a refund as well, they can do so but would forfeit benefits and incentives.

Regardless of if ticket holders opt-out of the 2020 season, everyone with season memberships will retain their account seniority and seat locations for the 2021 season.

Learn more here.