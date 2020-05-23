Second lawsuit filed against operators of 2 Mid-Michigan dams 

A second lawsuit has been filed against the operators of two Mid-Michigan dams that failed, causing a massive flooding event in Midland County.

The class action suit was filed Friday against Boyce Hydro and Manager Lee Mueller.

Both the Edenville and Sanford dams failed this week, flooding the communities of Sanford and Midland. This caused many homes and businesses to be destroyed.

The attorneys filing suit say the flooding was preventable, and the defendants refused to pay for much needed repairs.

The flooding forced the evacuation of 11,000 people and left both Wixom Lake and Sanford Lake virtually empty.