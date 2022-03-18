Secretary of Homeland Security talks about federal effort to protect places of worship

We have seen rising threats and attacks against houses of worship.

On Friday the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas was in town to discuss federal efforts to protect congregations, visiting the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills.

Two unthinkable incidents years apart, highlight the rising danger at Houses of Worship.

In October, 2018 a gunman shot and killed eleven11 people during worship service at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

And just two months ago — federal agents saved hostages during a standoff at a Texas synagogue.

"The one place that you go to that you expect to be safe would be a place of worship, where you can pray and you are safe," said U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Michigan).

Peters and Mayorkas discussed Congress’ $250 million plan to protect worshippers at churches, synagogues, and mosques nationwide.

"When an act of targeted violence occurs, it is not just an act against that community, but it is against us all, in the United States of America," said Mayorkas.

While we haven’t seen attacks on worshippers in Metro Detroit, we’ve seen vandalism at sacred places including a Rochester Hills mosque and a Catholic Church in Royal Oak.

The federal dollars from Congress will ensure improved safety measures. It comes as the surge in attacks at worship houses coincide with a rise in domestic terrorism.

Mayorkas says homegrown terror incidents have trended upward since 2014 — peaking at 110 in 2020.

"What we are doing is resourcing the community, empowering and equipping the community to protect itself with our expertise and our funding," Mayorkas said.

"It’s important for us to lead by example for those of us who are privileged to be in an elected position to constantly condemn violence," Peters said. "(And) constantly condemn the type of rhetoric that leads to violent behavior."

Advertisement

The attacks are one of a few things uniting elected leaders to fight back during a divisive time in our country.

