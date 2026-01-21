The Brief Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is working to make driver's education more accessible in Michigan. Benson, who is running to be Michigan's next governor, says she hopes to extend the funding that is supporting driver’s education in Dearborn and Wayne-Westland.



Michigan lawmakers are working to bring easier access to driver education for those who may not be able to afford it.

Big picture view:

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a press conference on Wednesday stating she is on a mission to make driver’s education more accessible and affordable. She was at Dearborn’s Fordson High School where she outlined her plan.

Benson, who is running to be Michigan's next governor, says she hopes to extend the funding that is supporting driver’s education in Dearborn and Wayne-Westland.

"And to provide state funding to more schools across Michigan, so everyone can participate in what is a very successful program for our tongue people," she said.

Driver education is crucial to help turn teens into safe drivers. Some programs are free thanks to funding and grants, but many driver’s ed programs cost hundreds of dollars, keeping them out of reach for teens.

Dig deeper:

Benson says she is working to change that along with Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud.

"We’re also working with State Senator Erika Geiss on legislation to streamline the process to become a qualified instructor so that we can address a critical labor shortage that creates driver’s education deserts across the state," said Benson.

"I’d like to add on and advocate for all the pressure that’s being added to the legislature to ensure that this funding continues," said Hammoud.

Benson is expected to make this a priority as she campaigns for Michigan governor.