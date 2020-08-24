Section of Lodge freeway renamed for late legend Aretha Franklin

The Queen of Soul was honored Monday with the dedication of part of The Lodge Freeway between Livernois and I-94 to honor the legendary Aretha Franklin.

"It's not just a sign. It's a symbol. It is a reminder every time of the struggle, but also the victory," said State Rep. Leslie Love (D).

This portion of the Lodge will now be known as the Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway.

"From now on anybody who passes through the city is going to be reminded that the Queen of Soul came from the city of Detroit," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

The legislation to make this dedication possible was introduced by Love.

"I'm so honored that I got to meet you and to do this for you," she said.

But this dedication ceremony was about more than highway signage it was also an acknowledgment of Franklin's journey to activism.

"Songs like 'Respect' became the anthem for the Civil Rights movement," Love said.

"She was also somebody who was always woke and very conscience and. used her role to change people's lives for the better," said US Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan).

"Now as people travel through Detroit on the Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway, they will be reminded of the profound impact she had on the city," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Part of the dedication ceremony was not just honoring Franklin's accomplishments but also giving voice to the legacy she left behind.

"We thought it be deemed fit that we sing 'Lift every voice' for the movement that we're in right now," said Victory and Grace, Franklin's granddaughters.

Aretha Franklin's family was on hand for the historical moment.

"I appreciate everyone coming out and celebrating her life and legacy," said Kel Franklin, Aretha's son.

Photographer Montez Miller, who spent several years documenting Franklin's life in pictures believes The Queen would be proud

"Naming a portion of the Lodge after her is something I know she would see it as RESPECT," Miller said. "This is phenomenal."