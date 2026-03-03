Imams Council calls for peace amid deadly U.S.-Israel operations in Iran

The Brief On Tuesday, the Imams Council of Michigan gathered to raise awareness and appeal to President Donald Trump for peace. The U.S. military announced Monday afternoon the service member death toll in the Iranian operations had risen from four to six. The Imams made a plea to President Trump for a ceasefire and an end to the violence. They also said they believe Iran is not violent and does not have nuclear weapons.



As aggression between the U.S., Israel, and Iran escalates, local community leaders are calling for a ceasefire.

Big picture view:

On Tuesday, the Imams Council of Michigan gathered to raise awareness and appeal to President Donald Trump for peace.

The Imams Council is asking for peace, noting that many of its members have close ties to countries where the fighting is happening, such as Iran and Lebanon. They say many community members also have family overseas whom they are worried about and may not be able to reach or communicate with.

The Imams made a plea to President Trump for a ceasefire and an end to the violence. They also said they believe Iran is not violent and does not have nuclear weapons.

What they're saying:

From their perspective, the attack was unprovoked. They also pointed out that the violence is occurring during the month of Ramadan.

"We call on Trump, Trump’s administration, to stop this war today," said Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi. "Not tomorrow or two weeks or four weeks. This must come to an end today."

"What did my six-year-old say when I told him, yes, this school was bombed? He asked if it was his school," said Sayyid Ali Jafri. "We just recently moved back from Iran. As an American with no Iranian heritage, who went there knowing only the English language and having lived my entire life in the U.S., I was treated with nothing but respect. Here’s my son, his first question was, ‘Was it my friends? Was it my school?’ This is the real human toll of war that doesn’t benefit anyone."

Dig deeper:

Operations in Iran continued Tuesday and are expected to go on for weeks after the surprise attack on Saturday.

Six American service members died in the operations, which President Trump said that the U.S. has "the capability to go far longer" than its projected four-to-five-week time frame for its military operations against Iran.