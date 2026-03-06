Security guard shoots man outside Metro Detroit hospital

The Brief One man was shot after a security guard opened fire in the parking lot of a hospital in Grosse Pointe Woods late Thursday night. The individual was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown. Police did not confirm whether the person who was shot was armed or fired a weapon.



A security guard working at a hospital in Grosse Pointe Woods shot an individual late Thursday night.

Police are investigating the scene after being told by the hospital that one of their security officers had been probing suspicious activity in the parking lot of Henry Ford St. John.

The individual who was struck was taken into surgery and is still being treated at the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

What we know:

Police say around 11:53 p.m. on Thursday night, officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the parking lot of a hospital at Moross in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Investigators say evidence at the scene confirmed a shooting involving a hospital security officer. The person who was struck by gunfire was the suspected perpetrator — not the security guard.

The individual who was struck is believed to be a young adult man. He was with several other adults when a security guard approached them in a parking lot.

Police say the group was not connected to the hospital.

After the individual was shot, they were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition has not been released.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what sort of suspicious activity the security guard was investigating prior to the shooting.

Law enforcement has not confirmed whether the suspect fired a weapon or if any firearm was recovered.