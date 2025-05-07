Self-made millionaire wants to teach the lessons he learned to those aspiring for more

The Brief Cedric Nash says picking the right mentors and absorbing what they have to offer are keys to success The entrepreneur is hoping those lessons will help others achieve the same things he has



Getting rich isn't normally an accident. Instead, it's the product of work and effort that comes from putting oneself in the right position to succeed.

But how does one develop these habits? For that, turning to someone like Cedric Nash isn't a bad place to start.

Big picture view:

Nash is a self-made millionaire who has walked the walk. Now, in a bid to help others become wealthy, the entrepreneur is hoping others can talk the talk with the advice he has to offer.

On his circuit, he often speaks to large rooms of people who are hoping to unlock some of the same secrets that Nash learned along the way.

"It's really for people who say "I want to work 43 years of my life waiting for this retirement that I feel like I can never save up enough for," he said.

But before reaching that stage of life, a lot of work will have to come first. And in the eyes of everyone looking for the same thing, how they get there may look a little different.

Local perspective:

Nash grew up in a small town in seaside California. He had the benefit of mentors in his orbit who had experience with success.

"They were either friends of my father's and I would hear my father talk about the success they had and I was never shy so once I knew these guys were the real deal I would introduce myself to them," he said.

Now all grown, Nash realizes the lasting impact those interactions with mentors had on his life.

"So they were mentors who were like big brothers that inspired me to finish college. I was really impressed with what they were doing. And after graduating from college, there were these mentors who were entrepreneurs," he said.

The key, according to Nash, is to take a hard look at the people in one's life. From there, ask: can they help one get to where they want to go?

"It’s important who you hang around with and who you pick your friends with, you know? The old saying is ‘show me your friends I will show you your future,'" he said.

Why you should care:

Selecting mentors is one thing - but equally important is what one does with the wisdom they impart.

"One thing they do respect, they respect success," he said. "So the whole point is if you're around them and you're learning from them, and you're implementing what advice they're giving you and they are see it work, that is the biggest compliment you can ever get from a mentor."

