Southeast Michigan road conditions: Slippery commute in some areas after overnight snow

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  December 2, 2025 6:23am EST
    • Numerous crashes have been reported around Southeast Michigan after an overnight dusting of snow.
    • Snow will taper off after this morning, but that little bit that fell already has led to a mess in some areas.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Though Southeast Michigan didn't get a lot of snow overnight, it's still coating roads and making for a slow go in some areas Tuesday morning.

Crews have been working to treat roads, with many freeways getting salted early, while surface streets remain dicey in many areas.

As of 8:30 a.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting eight crashes around the area, with many of those just outside the Metro Detroit area - on I-94, US-23, and I-75.

US-23 and Carpenter at 7:05 a.m. Dec. 2

Vehicle winter weather preps:

  • Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.
  • Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so.
  • Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.
  • Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.
  • Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.
  • Switch to snow tires for the winter.

Winter driving tips:

  • Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others. It is advised to stay six to eight car lengths away from any snowplow tucks.
  • Do not use cruise control, brake abruptly, or make any sudden maneuvers on wet or frozen surfaces to prevent hydroplaning.

