Southeast Michigan road conditions: Slippery commute in some areas after overnight snow
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Though Southeast Michigan didn't get a lot of snow overnight, it's still coating roads and making for a slow go in some areas Tuesday morning.
Crews have been working to treat roads, with many freeways getting salted early, while surface streets remain dicey in many areas.
As of 8:30 a.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting eight crashes around the area, with many of those just outside the Metro Detroit area - on I-94, US-23, and I-75.
US-23 and Carpenter at 7:05 a.m. Dec. 2
Crash map
Vehicle winter weather preps:
- Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.
- Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so.
- Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.
- Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.
- Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.
- Switch to snow tires for the winter.
Winter driving tips:
- Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others. It is advised to stay six to eight car lengths away from any snowplow tucks.
- Do not use cruise control, brake abruptly, or make any sudden maneuvers on wet or frozen surfaces to prevent hydroplaning.