Selma house where Martin Luther King planned historic marches, coming to The Henry Ford

Famously known as the Jackson House, the historic landmark will have a new home at Greenfield Village.

"This is such a significant acquisition for The Henry Ford," said Patricia Mooradian. "It is the first home that we have acquired and moved since 1985. There is a lot involved in it, but the most exciting part for me, is the the history."

Civil Rights icon Dr. King spent a significant amount of time at the house in Selma, Alabama as he planned the famous Black voting rights marches from Selma to Montgomery.

"The Jackson family was an ordinary family in Selma who did something extraordinary - they opened up their home as a safe haven to Dr. Martin Luther King and many of his civil rights colleagues," said Mooradian.

The Henry Ford president & CEO recalls part of a conversation with the last living member of the Jackson family.

"She said, 'Patricia this story is of such significance, the world needs to know this story. I have no heirs, I don't have any children. I am the only surviving owner of this home and I need it to be preserved for the world,'" Mooradian recalled. "And she told us 'I want this in Greenfield Village.'"

