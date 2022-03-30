Semi driver loses control on icy Northern Michigan road, hits tanker hauling 6,000 gallons of gas

article

A Northern Michigan road was closed Wednesday morning for a large hazmat spill after a semi-truck hit a fuel tanker.

Police said the semi driver lost control on ice on M-32 near Marker Road in Antrim County just before 8 a.m. The semi crashed into a tanker hauling 6,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel that was traveling in the other direction.

The impact caused a tank on the tanker truck to rupture, spilling fuel on the road.

Police said the semi driver, a 28-year-old from Ohio, was ticketed for driving too fast for the conditions. Both drivers refused medical treatment.