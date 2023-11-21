Semi rollover blocks all lanes on westbound I-696 near Mound Road

Multiple traffic crashes on I-696 have left the highway completely blocked for westbound drivers.

Michigan State Police said a closure would be in effect for hours after a semi-truck carrying steel coils rolled over Tuesday morning. The initial crash was reported around 6:45 a.m.

Then, a second crash took place as a result of the traffic jam from the rollover. It happened at Van Dyke and WB I-696, blocking off the entrance ramp. Vehicles are encouraged to re-enter the highway at the service drive west of Dequindre.

The first crash happened near Mound Road before the second wreck further to the east.

"And we can add semi trucks to the mix. Westbound I 696 near Mound for a semi rollover and steel coils in the freeway. This will be closed for hours. Definitely take another route," state police wrote on Twitter.