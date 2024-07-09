Semi-truck catches fire on I-96 in Brighton Township

article

A semi-truck caught on fire on westbound I-96 near Kensington Road in Brighton Township on Tuesday.

The semi-truck was the only vehicle involved in the incident, Michigan State Police First District posted on X. No injuries were reported.

MSP's Brighton Post troopers responded to the scene. Several lanes were closed for about two hours for cleanup and an investigation, but police have since reopened all lanes.

The road closures temporarily caused traffic.

No other details were provided at this time. It is still unclear how the truck caught fire.