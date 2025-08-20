40,000 pounds of merchandise spilled on Detroit freeway after semi driver flips trailer on ramp

While cleaning up a flipped semi-truck trailer Wednesday morning in Detroit, the truck's load spilled across a ramp.

According to Michigan State Police, a 26-year-old truck driver from Canada was traveling too fast on the ramp from westbound I-94 to eastbound I-96 when the products he was hauling shifted, and the trailer flipped over around 2:15 a.m.

While tow crews were trying to upright the trailer, one side of the trailer wall broke open, spilling about 40,000 pounds of merchandise. Authorities did not specify the type of merchandise dumped. Police said the mess will have to be picked up by hand, so the cleanup is expected to take a while.

As of 7:45 a.m., the ramp remains closed.

"Driving too fast resulted in another preventable crash," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "While no one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved, we will see the effects of this crash on travel for hours. This driver's risky driving behaviors resulted in traffic headaches for everyone who uses that freeway ramp."

This is the second semi crash that resulted from speed on Detroit freeways in under 24 hours. On Tuesday afternoon, police said a truck driver going too fast on wet roads lost control on southbound I-75 at Michigan Avenue, hit the wall, and jack-knifed under the overpass.

