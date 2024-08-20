Expand / Collapse search

Semi-truck crash spills gallons of suspected salad dressing on I-94, near 9 Mile

By David Komer
Published  August 20, 2024 1:52pm EDT
Truck crash on I-94 creates food spill of dressing or mayo on freeway

Raw helicopter footage from SkyFOX shows the aftermath of a truck crash on I-94 near Nine Mile which left quite a mess.

FOX 2 - An unusual crash has slowed traffic on I-94 near Nine Mile Tuesday afternoon - apparent salad dressing or possibly mayonnaise was spilled across the right lane.

A Penske truck appeared to shear off the side of the trailer, causing the massive spill. Labels on the large containers appeared to read Nikki's, however it is unconfirmed.

As to what caused the crash, Michigan State Police are investigating. 

It appears to be gallon containers of Greek dressing. 

Photo credit: GFS

It appears that no other vehicles were involved in the crash but it is unclear if the driver of the truck was injured. 

