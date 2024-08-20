Semi-truck crash spills gallons of suspected salad dressing on I-94, near 9 Mile

An unusual crash has slowed traffic on I-94 near Nine Mile Tuesday afternoon - apparent salad dressing or possibly mayonnaise was spilled across the right lane.

A Penske truck appeared to shear off the side of the trailer, causing the massive spill. Labels on the large containers appeared to read Nikki's, however it is unconfirmed.

As to what caused the crash, Michigan State Police are investigating.

It appears to be gallon containers of Greek dressing.

Photo credit: GFS

It appears that no other vehicles were involved in the crash but it is unclear if the driver of the truck was injured.

