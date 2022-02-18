Expand / Collapse search

Semi-truck driver loses control, hits MSP patrol vehicle on US-23 in Washtenaw County

By Amber Ainsworth
(Photo: MSP)

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A semi-truck driver who was driving too fast on snowy roads hit a Michigan State Police vehicle Friday morning.

Police said a trooper stopped to investigate a crash on southbound US-23 near Carpenter Road in York Township when the 27-year-old truck driver lost control and hit the trooper's vehicle. 

(Photo: MSP)

No one was hurt in the crash.

The driver was ticketed for violation of basic speed law - too fast for conditions.

Road were messy and slick during the morning commute after between 5 and 7 inches of snow fell on Southeast Michigan.

