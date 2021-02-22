Semi-truck with trailer of cows overturns in crash on ramp from I-94 to I-75

A massive cleanup is underway on the I-94 ramp to I-75 in Detroit after a semi-truck rollover transporting 38 cows.

The driver - hauling 38 cows - lost control and overturned on the ramp from westbound I-94 to southbound I-75 a little after 3 p.m. The freeway ramp will be closed for several hours, according to Michigan State Police.

Image courtesy MDOT traffic camera.

Troopers are waiting for another livestock trailer to arrive on the scene that is responding from Albion, according to MSP. Once the additional semi is on the scene, they will cut the trailer open and begin to offload the livestock.

Some of the cows will need to be euthanized because of their injuries.

Image: SKYFOX

