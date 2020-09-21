Sen. Gary Peters wants late Justice Ginsburg's SCOTUS seat to remain open until after election

Vigils were held outside the U.S. Supreme Court and across the country over the weekend, as the nation mourns the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"She's truly a hero and I hope we all take time to just step back and think about what she has accomplished," said Sen. Gary Peters (D-Michigan). "We are all standing on the shoulders in one way or another of Justice Ginsburg and we need to make sure that her legacy not only survives but continues to grow stronger."

Peters and his colleagues could be called upon to confirm Ginsburg's replacement soon. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday there would be a vote on President Trump's nominee. Democrats say the election should be allowed to happen first.

"People are voting across the country and across Michigan, let the voters have a say in this incredibly important decision," Peters said.

Another Trump appointment to the high court would give conservatives a 6-3 majority.

"This is a major decision that's going to impact the lives of folks all across Michigan - there's a lawsuit now heading to the U.S. Supreme Court that could throw out the Affordable Care Act - (it) means people with pre-existing conditions can get quality affordable healthcare," Peters said. "This next justice could very well undermine incredibly important healthcare protections."

Senator Peters says Mitch McConnell should be concentrating on a covid relief package instead of a rushed replacement on the Supreme Court.

"Mitch McConnell has not come to the table - he refuses to negotiate and yet he says he can move this quickly - if there is a will to move things quickly we need to focus on the COVID-19 crisis which is impacting families right now - that needs to be our focus right now," Peters said.

During an interview with FOX and Friends Monday morning, President Donald Trump said he would likely name his nominee Friday or Saturday.