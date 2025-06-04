'Brutal and senseless': Warren murder suspect accused of slashing man's neck

article

A Warren man is facing murder charges after authorities say he slashed another man's neck in what is being called "a brutal and senseless act of violence."

According to Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido, police were called to a Warren home on Leonard Avenue on Saturday. When they arrived, they encountered 22-year-old Travis James Holdburg standing in the driveway.

Authorities went into the house and found a man with multiple injuries, including a large cut across his neck.

Holdburg is accused of murdering the victim, who was not identified.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Holdburg is currently being held in the Macomb County Jail on a $1 million bond.

"This was a brutal and senseless act of violence. The sheer disregard for human life is both heartbreaking and unacceptable. Our office will pursue justice with the full weight of the law to ensure the individual responsible is held fully accountable. We must continue to stand united against this kind of violence and affirm that it has no place in our neighborhoods," Lucido said.