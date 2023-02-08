Serial crime ring suspects worked out of Family Dollar store next to police mini-station

Police announced on Wednesday that a serial break-in ring are responsible for at least 30 to 40 crimes in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties were arrested after a chase and standoff in Detroit.

And investigators say that more arrests will be on the way - with at least five more coming as a result of the joint Warren and Detroit police effort.

A group of accused thieves were caught on surveillance video trying to break into the Hit The Cloud 2 smoke shop near Warren and Chalmers in Detroit early Wednesday morning.

The problem is, Warren police were watching too - and when Detroit police showed up to take them in, investigators say they fled. Officers pursued the suspects to the Jefferson Square Apartment Complex where sources say they ditched the car and entered a home.

"We found out there were a number of children inside, approximately five under ten years old so we really wanted to be safe," said Deputy Chief Tiffany Stewart.

After the several hour standoff, the suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Cops would find the group of six to 10 suspects responsible for a wave of break-in crimes in the tri-county area including businesses robbed in Troy, Clawson, Madison Heights, Harper Woods, and Detroit.

The suspects match the same description and the same car from the first incident in Warren last month, where the thieves allegedly forced their way into a business with a pry bar.

Police say the suspects worked at a Family Dollar at the Mack-Alter Square, which just happens to be a Detroit Police Department mini-station.

Warren police say they were watching the suspect the entire time.

"These were serial breaking and entering commercial ring," Dwyer said.

Detectives say they found this group also committed high-dollar thefts from businesses in Detroit along with allegedly swiping whatever they could, from multiple cars.

"The investigation is ongoing," Dwyer said. "We’ll be looking at other individuals through our investigative techniques - information we have, evidence we have."

