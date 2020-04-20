Several Ford employees take to fostering during work-from-home situation

Animal shelters are still in need during the COVID-19 pandemic - and employees at Ford Motor Company decided to help out.

When they found out they would be working from home for the foreseeable future, several were quick to offer to serve as fosters for Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, a shelter in Dearborn.

Take Ridley, for example. Meg Swis says their family picked him up the third week in March, the weekend after their work-from-home started. Then, just a few days later, they decided to keep him.

"The kids love him. He's really sweet and he's doing great," she said.

Another example is Poncho.

"All the supplies, the litterbox, the food, the treats, toys, everything. We had a bag, got our cat and right away we were able to get him acclimated," said Anthony Melatti.

Then there are the dogs who also still need to be adopted but seem right at home with their fosters, and the fosters are happy to have the companionship during the quarantine.

"I need a dog to be home with me otherwise I would go insane," said Lori Kohrs. She's taking care of Bellini and says she's a very loving dog.

Bellini and another dog Puff Puff would be good matches with someone who's home all the time. Puff Puff has come a long way since her rescue. When she came to the shelter, her fur was a matted mess.

"She's a great little pup. She's about seven or eight pounds, very nice, very well mannered," said Ed Haran of Puff Puff. "I do think she'd make a great pet for someone who wants an all day, everyday companion."

The people in charge of fosters and adoptions say it's really heartwarming to see just how many people have decided to open their homes during this challenging time.

"We have gotten 125 new fosters this month which is really amazing. I get all teary. We have, I believe, three dogs and just a handful of cats that are available for adoption right now, so it's been amazing," Trish O'Donnel from Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit said.

And it's been a little sad for the families whose foster animals have been adopted out already, like Kaleidoscope and Mr. Kroger.

"We've fostered like five times, not for as long as we did Mr. Kroger, but he fit in really well with our lifestyle," Arielle Nabors said.

"My foster got adopted last Saturday and the house seems so much more empty," Linda Ringlein said, who fostered Kaleidoscope. "I'm super excited for him but I miss him quite a lot."

For Matt, a shelter volunteer and Ford employee who helped spread the word about the need for homes, he's just hopeful the desire to help doesn't stop once everyone goes back to work.

"Once the shelter fills up again, which it always does, there will be more and more people willing and able to foster and adopt," he said.

To see which pets are still available for adoption, or for more information on Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, click here.