Several Macomb County drivers caught in flooded roadways as rain slams Metro Detroit

The Brief Several vehicles in Macomb County were trapped in flooded roadways as a huge amount of rain hit the area. Streets were flooded throughout St. Clair Shores. Parts of I-94, main streets and side streets all dealt the brunt of the afternoon rains.



A huge amount of rain in a short period of time proved to be too much for the drainage system in parts of Macomb County.

Big picture view:

Streets were flooded throughout St. Clair Shores. Parts of I-94, main streets and side streets all dealt the brunt of the afternoon rains. FOX 2 saw multiple vehicles who tried their luck in the high water and learned a lesson the hard way.

One driver told FOX 2 she cut down Grant Street near 12 Mile only to get stuck in flood water for much longer than she bargained for.

"We’ve been here for about two hours and the tow truck won’t be here for another hour," said driver Bella Droste.

While she waited for a tow, she tried to prevent others from suffering the same fate. Eventually, reinforcements came along to make sure no one else drove down the treacherous roadway as well.

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, further east on Jefferson, an Uber driver said she was given bad advice from a client.

"The guy that was in the car with me, he was like, plow through it, plow through it, you can’t let it get in your engine! I’m just like, okay. I got half way and the car just stopped," said Uber Driver Julia.

It was a hard lesson to learn, but Julia says she is hoping others will not end up in the same situation.

A tow driver who helped all the stuck vehicles told FOX 2 that in two hours, he personally towed 12 cars out of the flooded roadway.