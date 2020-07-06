Several shootings leads to multiple fatalities in Metro Detroit over violent Holiday weekend

It was around 2 in the morning when Redford Township Police were dispatched to a house after reports of a child being shot.

A 5-year-old girl's head was grazed by a bullet that came from a firearm she and her brother had found in their parent's house. At approximately 1:41 a.m., the 4-year-old boy had accidentally shot her sister.

The girl was transported to an area hospital where she was listed in stable condition, showing she was alert and conscious.

The parents, who were sleeping at the time, are cooperating with an ongoing investigation and a report will be sent to the Wayne County prosecutor's office for possible charges.

This early Monday shooting was among the last of a violent holiday break. Several people were killed in shootings that were dotted around the metro area.

Beginning around 7 p.m. on Friday, near Joy Road and Birwood Street, a young woman was shot and killed while riding in an SUV. Someone in a black SUV had pulled up and fired shots into the vehicle, killing the 19-year-old.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday in the 19800 Block of Burt Road, a teen was on the side of a house when a dark-colored Dodge Charger described as being an older model, pulled up. Police say the passenger in the car asked a question before firing a shot. The teen was struck, but was last listed in stable condition.

A few hours later, a 47-year-old individual was hit on the city's west side in the 15700 Block of Lamphere. They were last reported to be in critical condition.

Among the most violent incidences reported this weekend came early Saturday when a family of five riding in a white Dodge Durango were all hit by bullets after someone from a separate vehicle started shooting.

Taking place near Mexican Town, on Homer and near Mullane Street, it's a scene all too familiar to the residents of the neighborhood.

“I just turned 80 and it’s been going on forever it gets to the point what are you going to do you can’t go out in the first place because they might come around your house too,” said a neighbor. “I have grandkids myself they play on the sidewalk all the time and it’s dangerous to see these people can get away with it."

The mother driving of the family would later die from her injuries, while a 40-year-old man and the three boys in the back, ages 15, 12, and 9, were all expected to be okay.

Around the same time in the 9300 Block of Penrod Street, someone fired into a home and hit a 30-year-old man sitting inside. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

In another chaotic scene Sunday morning, two men in their early 20s were shot and killed, and another four people were also hospitalized after getting hit by gunfire. Detroit Police say around 2 in the morning near the corner of San Juan and McNichols, a gathering had formed before the six people were struck. The victims who survived were all between 20 to 30 years old.

Eastpointe Police are investigating another shooting directed at a small gathering of people who had congregated in the backyard near Ridgecroft and Stevens. Someone allegedly wandered up to the group and started shooting, hitting a 42-year-old man and killing him. Another woman was also shot in the leg and is recovering.

Another preliminary investigation is underway after a double non-fatal shooting occurred in the area of Livernois and Beechton Street. Detroit Police say the victim's vehicle was originally struck by the suspect's vehicle. After the collision, words were exchanged before the unknown suspect exited a possibly white Chevy Trailblazer and fired shots, striking two men.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital where the 19-year-old and the 20-year-old are listed in critical and serious condition, respectively.

If anyone knows anything about any of the listed shootings, they're asked to contact the appropriate police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUP.