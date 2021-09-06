Severe storm chance Tuesday night

Hi gang, we saw a VERY NICE Labor Day with lots of sun and a breeze and a high in the middle 70s. Expect clear skies for the rest of the night with an overnight low of 56.

We're watching a chance for severe weather Tuesday evening. During the day, increasing clouds, windy and warmer with a good chance for some strong and possibly severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening, and a high of 85.

The window for active weather at the point looks about 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in southeast Michigan.

Things settle down with partly cloudy, breezy and mild temps Wednesday with a high of 77.

Sun and clouds Thursday - very pleasant and a high of 75.

End of the week looks NICE!

-Luterman

