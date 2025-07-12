Severe thunderstorms roll through parts of Metro Detroit

Severe weather rolled through sections of Southeast Michigan Saturday afternoon.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning that had been issued for parts of Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Monroe counties has been cancelled, according to the National Weather Service. The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area.

Torrential rainfall from the storm may have led to flash flooding in the area. Officials warn to not drive your vehicle along flooded roadways.

Keep track of outages with the DTE Outage Map HERE.

