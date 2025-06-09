Severe thunderstorm watches issued for Washtenaw, Livingston, Lenawee counties

The Brief Several western counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. By 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. some of the storms are expected to cross through the tri-county area.



Some severe weather Monday has sparked numerous watches for counties just west of Detroit.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 10 p.m. by the National Weather Service for nine counties.

Big picture view:

By 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. some of the storms are expected to cross through the Tri-County area.

"We are not expecting widespread severe weather," said Rich Luterman.

Included counties in the watch are:

Washtenaw County

Genesee County

Lenawee County

Livingston County

Midland County

Saginaw County

Shiawassee County

Tuscola Countu

Bay County

