Severe thunderstorm watches issued for Washtenaw, Livingston, Lenawee counties

By David Komer
Published  June 9, 2025 4:06pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 2 Detroit
The Brief

    • Several western counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.
    • By 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. some of the storms are expected to cross through the tri-county area.

FOX 2 - Some severe weather Monday has sparked numerous watches for counties just west of Detroit.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 10 p.m. by the National Weather Service for nine counties. 

Big picture view:

By 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. some of the storms are expected to cross through the Tri-County area.

"We are not expecting widespread severe weather," said Rich Luterman. 

Included counties in the watch are:

  • Washtenaw County
  • Genesee County
  • Lenawee County
  • Livingston County
  • Midland County
  • Saginaw County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Tuscola Countu
  • Bay County

The Source: This report is taken from a National Weather Service advisory.

