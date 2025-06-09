Severe thunderstorm watches issued for Washtenaw, Livingston, Lenawee counties
FOX 2 - Some severe weather Monday has sparked numerous watches for counties just west of Detroit.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 10 p.m. by the National Weather Service for nine counties.
Big picture view:
By 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. some of the storms are expected to cross through the Tri-County area.
"We are not expecting widespread severe weather," said Rich Luterman.
Included counties in the watch are:
- Washtenaw County
- Genesee County
- Lenawee County
- Livingston County
- Midland County
- Saginaw County
- Shiawassee County
- Tuscola Countu
- Bay County
The Source: This report is taken from a National Weather Service advisory.