Severe weather including hail and damaging winds possible Thursday

Southeast Michigan communities could be in for another round of severe weather with slight risks for thunderstorms predicted Thursday.

The National Weather Service says both damaging winds and hail are possibilities in the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front moving in. There is also a risk of a tornado, the NWS said Wednesday.

The threat mainly exists below the M-59 highway.

The storms could start as scattered showers in the morning before transitioning into a squall line. Threats of hail include the objects falling could be an inch in diameter.

Before the storms, it's expected to be partly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a southerly wind. Gusts could reach 22 mph.

The showers are expected to fall before 8 p.m. with lessening impact as the evening continues. Conditions are expected to be sunny and pleasant until Sunday.