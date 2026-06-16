Severe weather leads to Metro Detroit warnings

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A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Oakland County until 2 p.m. by the National Weather Service.

The impacted area is expected to be northern Oakland County with a storm band that brings 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

At 1:09 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Clarkston, or seven miles northeast of Milford, moving northeast at 30 miles per hour, according to the NWS.

This severe storm will be near Oxford and Ortonville around 1:30 p.m. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Rochester Hills, Keego Harbor, Lakeville, Waterford, Davisburg, Commerce, Lake Orion, Sylvan Lake, Auburn Hills, and Lake Angelus.

The severe weather will take the form of localized pockets of heavy rain on Tuesday before growing on Wednesday afternoon. The potential for flash flooding is also expected to build as the main brunt of the system brings heavy downpours and widespread rainfall.

More than two inches of rain are possible.

Severe Weather Threats

The National Weather Service warns there are scattered but numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop throughout Tuesday.

Isolated storms with varying levels of severity will be possible, mostly likely in the mid-to-late afternoon window between 3 and 9 p.m. Large hail and wind gusts are both part of the list of threats.

There are also minimal but non-zero chances of a tornado and flash flooding on Tuesday.

Worsening weather on Wednesday

However, the storms get worse on Wednesday, beginning as early as 6 p.m. before ramping up in the evening window and ending by 2 a.m.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will impact areas south of the I-69 corridor on Wednesday evening. The biggest threat will be south of Metro Detroit in Ann Arbor, Monroe, and Adrian.

Flash flooding is the greatest threat, but isolated chances of a tornado are also in the forecast.

Damaging wind speeds around 65 mph are also likely, according to the NWS.



