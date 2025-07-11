Severe weather moving through parts of Metro Detroit

Severe weather is rolling through sections of Southeast Michigan Friday night.

There are no active weather alerts currently, but earlier tonight severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for northern Oakland, Lapeer and Genesee counties - but are now expired.

The storm clusters are moving to the east at 40 miles per hour bringing gusts of up to 60 miles per hour. The storms include hail up to a quarter size.

Keep track of outages with the DTE Outage Map HERE.