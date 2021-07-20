Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Oakland, Macomb, Lapeer and St. Clair counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Lapeer County, Oakland County, northern Macomb County and St. Clair County.

The warnings are in place until 7 p.m. The storm includes 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is possible and be ready for chances of wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Very heavy downpours are a part of the band of storms, including lightning strikes.

According to DTE Energy there are 13,000 customers out of power with the majority in Oakland County. Click here for the outage map.

For more information check our Weather page HERE.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 2 Weather App for free HERE.