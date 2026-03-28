'Severely' decomposed body found in creek near Hines Drive

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Just after 6 p.m. Saturday evening police were called to the area of Hines Drive and Levan Road where a body was being reported as found.

When officers arrived, they found the "severely decomposed" body of an apparent man, partially submerged in the water. The body was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

Anone who may have information that could aid in identifying the individual is urged to contact the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2340.