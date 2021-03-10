Sewers needed for keepsake teddy bears to memorialize loved ones for Hospice of Michigan

Hospice of Michigan volunteers are truly angels. They assist grieving families trying to cope with a tremendous loss but the group is in need of even more volunteers to help give families a special keepsake to cherish after their loved one has passed.

"This is Stella Bear," said Andrea Kenski.

Stella is not your typical stuffed bear, for Kenski she is a symbol of her precious grandmother.

"Grandma Stella passed away on Good Friday, we loved her so much she was 103," she said.

Hospice of Michigan provided services and care allowing Grandma Stella to stay in the comfort of her home leading up to her passing. But when she died, Hospice of Michigan’s compassion continued when they gave a bear through their grief support services program. A tag on the bear reads "Made with love Hospice of Michigan."

"It allows them to have this memory and connection to their loved one," said Karen Monts, director of grief support, Hospice of Michigan.

Now Hospice of Michigan needs you. They are looking for volunteers who can sew to assemble these stuffed bears with compassion and love.

"An experienced sewer who comes in with compassion," said Monts. "We love how they take that material and think about it, and actively put a personality into it."

Andrea Kenski holds Stella Bear made from the clothing of her beloved late grandma Stella who was memorialized by Hospice of Michigan.

Families provide their loved one’s clothing to make the stuffed bear and Hospice of Michigan provides the sewing materials.

"It’s made from one of her blouses," said Kenski. "And the volunteer was just so wonderful at taking care of the fabric, and adding little touches with a bow. She even took the buttons from the blouse to make the eyes and nose."

If you would like to learn how you can serve as a volunteer go to www.hom.org/ or call Hospice of Michigan

at (888) 247-5701.

Those who receive this precious symbol of their loved one ...encourage those who have a passion for sewing to volunteer for this Hospice of Michigan program

"As long as you are volunteering from the heart, it just makes a world of difference," said Kenski.



