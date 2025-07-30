The Brief A Michigan-based meat company recalled more than a thousand pounds of beef due to contaminated product. Consumers reported metal shards found in the frozen cooked ground beef from Ada Valley Meat Company. The contaminated product was packaged on two dates in late May.



A Michigan-based meat company has recalled more than a thousand pounds of cooked ground beef.

Metal may have contaminated the food items produced by Ada Valley Meat Company.

Big picture view:

The Ada Valley Meat Company, based in Ada, Michigan, has recalled approximately, 1,065 pounds of fully cooked frozen ground beef.

According to the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service, the contaminated meat may have shards of metal in them.

The meat was packed on May 28 and May 30, 2025, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The food items were sold at stores in California, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Michigan meat recall

Dig deeper:

The product that was recalled reads "Ada Valley FULLY COOKED GROUND BEEF" which were packaged in 20-pound cardboard box cases.

Federal monitors noted the issue after a consumer complaint reporting pieces of metal were found in the meat.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury tied to eating the meat. Anyone who is concerned about an injury should contact their health care provider.

The label on contaminated Ada Valley meat products that have been recalled.

