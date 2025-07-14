'She was family': Eastpointe community gathers to honor life of McDonald's manager and mother

The Brief Jennifer Harris, a single mom of 6, was killed last week at the Eastpointe McDonald's. Authorities said Harris sent an employee home for not doing her job duties and that worker returned and killed the 39-year-old woman. A vigil is being held Monday evening and the McDonald's franchise owner is paying for her funeral.



Family, friends, and customers gathered to honor Jennifer Harris, a McDonald's manager who was stabbed to death while on the job.

The suspect in custody was one of her own employees.

Big picture view:

A beautiful balloon release was held for Jennifer Harris, a 39-year-old single mother of six children, who was allegedly stabbed to death by one of her employees on Thursday.

The backstory:

According to investigators, 26-year-old Ifeni Muhammad was sent home Thursday morning for not performing her work duties. A few minutes later, authorities said she came back with a knife and stabbed Harris to death.

Muhammad was held at gunpoint by a customer who was in the drive-through and intervened by firing a single shot. She then tried to flee the scene, but the customer chased after her and held her at gunpoint before police arrived.

Muhammad was arraigned last week and held on a $25 million bond.

The 39-year-old Harris left behind six kids.

What's next:

Four days later, a vigil was held in her honor at the McDonald's on 9 Mile in Eastpointe, where she had worked for several years. Her family members were there, as was franchise owner Yusef Alcodray, along with Eastpointe Mayor Michael Klinefelt, and Dr. Tenisia Evans, Senior Pastor of Divine Restoration Ministries.

"It's hard to sit here, stand here, and talk about her. This was never a thought," said daughter Antonia Griffin. "None of us ever discussed what would happen when she was not here with us."

What you can do:

The owner of the McDonald's franchise, Alcodray, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Harris' children.

"We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and are standing with the family and community to grieve and heal," said Alcodray. "This vigil is about honoring a life lost too soon and showing Jennifer’s family they are not alone."

A link to the page can be accessed by tapping here.

The Source: Details from previous stories on FOX 2 Detroit were used in this report. FOX 2's Camille Amiri spoke with family members and supporters on Monday, July 14.