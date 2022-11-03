Deputies looking for loose wallaby in Monroe County

article

Monroe County authorities are looking for a wallaby that is running free.

The exotic animal was spotted in Bedford Township.

It has been reported to the United States Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for overseeing exotic animal breeders and enforcement of exotic animal facilities. Wallabies are small or medium-sized macropods native to Australia and New Guinea. The animals have been brought to other locations, as well.

The USDA said the wallaby is not a threat to public safety, and it will not approach humans, dogs, or other domestic animals.

Anyone with information on the wallaby’s owner is asked to report the information directly to the USDA here.

Do not approach the wallaby if you see it. If spotted, contact Monroe County Sheriff's Office Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.