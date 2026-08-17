Sheriff's office makes 4 arrests at Woodward Dream Cruise

The Brief The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says four arrest were made at the Dream Cruise. Arrest numbers do not include local departments from Saturday. Video circulated online of a large brawl outside Duggan's Irish Pub in Royal Oak.



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said there were four arrests made by deputies at the Woodward Dream Cruise.

The backstory:

Saturday's Dream Cruise brought thousands to Woodward for the 16-mile route, in a celebration of all things automotive with vehicles from across the decades.

The Dream Cruise spanned nine different communities from Ferndale to Pontiac and the sheriff's office said its numbers do not account for any arrests the other local departments might have made.

Dream Cruise deputy arrests

By the numbers:

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office the four arrests were broke down by:

-Driving with a suspended license

-Possession of narcotics

-Child support arrest warrant

-Open intoxicants inside vehicle

Additionally, the office said there was no reports of vehicle theft from over the weekend.

"Our Command Sergeant’s Daily Major Incident Report this morning did not list any major incidents relating to the Dream Cruise," said a release.

Woodward Dream Cruise brawl

Although deputies handled four arrests – there were likely more after an apparent brawl along Woodward in Royal Oak.

A video posted to social media by the Facebook account Heather Marie appeared to show a large group fighting outside Duggan's Irish Pub.

Police appear to take some men into custody, FOX 2 is working to gather details about the incident.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit Live