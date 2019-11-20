She's been looking at this blighted home for six years. The city is finally tearing it down

For Anita Fly walking outside her home is a nightmare. Every time she looks next door, her vision is tainted by a boarded-up house that has collapsed.

"Hell! They got raccoons that had babies, I come home on my driveway and there's raccoons running in there. I've seen pheasants, I've seen some of everything," said Fly. "(There's also been) sexual acts performed on the porch."

Fly said she has been dealing with the eyesore and everything that comes with it for about six years, calling the city of Detroit to come and demolish the house in the past.

"Contacted them a couple years ago and then I just recently started contacting them again in September cause that's when it fell to the side," said Fly.

So instead, Fly called the Fox 2 Problem Solves for help. After that call, a red sign was seen posted on the house with an alert the public: Condemned.

City officials also said this house will be demolished within the next two weeks.

"So this classifies as an emergency demo. Bids can go out - it can be sooner - but in two weeks time, it will be down," said Ray Soloman II of the city of Detroit. "I always advise everyone to call their district manager. Our job is to cut through the red tape," said Soloman.

Fly's story comes just one day after the Detroit city council voted to reject Mayor Mike Duggan's effort to get a demolition bond proposal on the 2020 ballot. His administration says this blight is why the mayor will continue to push for funding to remove houses like these.

"This is one of the examples of why we need more money for the demo bond. The mayor is confident. He's already working with the council to make sure that we have everything in place so we can move forward for neighborhoods like this," said Soloman.

