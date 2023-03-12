Shirtless man running from crime scene hit and killed on I-96

Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Sunday morning as he ran from a crime scene and onto I-96 when he was hit by a passing car.

MSP said the man was killed around 3:30 Sunday morning on I-96 at Inkster Road.

Police said they were called to a report of a shirtless man running across the freeway and that the man was running from a larceny from a car when he ran onto the highway to try to escape.

Minutes after that call, other calls came into to police that the man had been hit and killed.

The driver that hit the man stayed at the scene and cooperated.

MSP has identified the man who died as a 33-year-old from Detroit. His name was not released.