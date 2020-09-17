Shofar in the Park events celebrating Jewish new year safely amid COVID-19

The Shofar sounds, signaling a new beginning to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year. "It's a cry with no limits and it's proclaiming that we are here and we are starting a new year with a new determination," says Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov.

The celebrations begin Thursday, but instead of gathering at local temples some are planning new ways to celebrate safely with one another amid the pandemic with an event called Shofar in the Park.

"If COVID is here and people are not able to go to the synagogue for whatever reason, let's go out there and give another opportunity for them to do that," he says.

People can gather for the Jewish tradition of blowing the ram's horn at parks throughout metro Detroit to celebrate the new year with social distancing and masks on Sunday, Sept. 20.

"A very short service - but a powerful one," the rabbi says.

Rabbi Shemtov says some won't be able to come so they are also handing out care packages to help people celebrate, knowing some will celebrate alone because of COVID.

"We have to be there for each other. You know you can be at home, what does it take to pick up the phone and call someone who is lonely, who is vulnerable and share with them the beauty of the holiday," he says.

Lighting candles, sharing apples and honey is symbolic of the year ahead.

"It's going to be a sweet year. It's going to be a beautiful year."

Even as Rabbi Shemtov knows 2020 has been such a difficult year full of sadness and pain for so many, there is belief in the year to come.

"The new year, first and foremost, starts with us. Let's look at our situation and let's take charge of it. Let's do what we can," he says. "We can utilize this time to become better people."

As the High Holy Days begin at sundown Friday, he's hoping to see everyone Sunday for Shofar in the Park.

"It's a calling of the people, as a call to God and as a call from the heart," he says. "It's meant to bring a camaraderie, a sense of holiday together within a safe environment."

You can find a service near you and RSVP at shofarintheparkmi.com.