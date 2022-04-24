Shooting at Southfield comedy club overnight, police investigating

article

The Southfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Punchline Comedy Club overnight.

The shooting was reported in the overnight hours at the club on Northwestern Highway, just north of 12 Mile. Southfield police said it happened just before 2a.m. Sunday morning in a parking lot shared with the Punchline Comedy Club.

An unknown man fired gunshots at a car with four people inside. Police said a woman in the car got glass in her eyes, but otherwise no one was injured or struck by gunfire.

Police don't know the motive for this crime. The suspect is unknown at this time, but police confirm they are investigating.

A spokesperson for a neighboring business confirmed the investigation and said they are providing surveillance footage for Southfield Police.

