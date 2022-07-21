Shooting near M-TEC prompts brief lockdown of Macomb Community College campus

Macomb Community College says its M-TEC campus was on a brief lockdown Thursday after a shooting at a nearby gas station.

The community college said on its Twitter page that the M-Tec campus was locked down due to a shooting. About 8 minutes later, the lockdown was lifted.

According to Warren Police, two groups of men got into a fight at a gas station nearby and started shooting. Nobody was hurt but the shooting prompted the lockdown.

Commissioner Bill Dwyer said there were three total shooters and two have been taken into custody. A third is still on the run.