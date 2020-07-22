Expand / Collapse search

Shooting victim found dead in Jeep that crashed into home on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating a scene on the 15700 Block of Dexter near Livernois where they found a 30-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound in a Jeep. The vehicle had crashed into the side of a home. Police later arrested someone whose connection to the case is unknown.

DETROIT - A heavy police presence outside a west Detroit neighborhood is investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man found in a vehicle that had crashed.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. officers responded to a male victim found with a gunshot wound in his Jeep Cherokee. That Jeep had also struck a house, however, no one inside was injured. 

Taking place in the 15700 Block of Dexter Road near Livernois, neighbors report hearing gunshots in the area. A review of footage also notes a broken rear window possible shot out. 

It's unsure how the shooting and the crash are connected, but around 6:30 a.m. with police still on scene, they eventually handcuffed a man and placed him in the back of a squad vehicle.

It's unclear what connection he has to the scene, which police have been investigating for hours now. 