Shots fired, 2 arrested after heated basketball game at LA Fitness in Warren

An argument at an LA Fitness in Warren ended with shots being fired in the parking lot, and two in custody, according to police.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. on Wednesday on Mound Road, near the General Motors Tech Center in Warren.

The argument started on the basketball court, according to gym staff. Allegedly, one player was punched by another on the court, then they went outside to the parking lot and fired a weapon.

A witness provided Fox 2 with footage of a man being taken into custody while Warren police officers had their guns drawn.

According to the Warren Police Commissioner, nobody was injured in the reported shooting, and one of the two individuals who were apprehended had a valid concealed carry permit.

Two vehicles were towed by police from the scene, as they suspect that these vehicles might have been struck during the shooting.

"They get caught up in their feelings, and they want to make it more personal than what it is," said LA Fitness member DC Thomas. "It’s just a game."

Despite the brief chaos, Thomas said the incident will not deter him from coming back.

"Overall… it’s a safe environment to work out and swim," he added. "Why stop because of one bad day?"

Warren police said an investigation remains ongoing.