Shots fired after fight outside Los Arcos restaurant in Allen Park
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Allen Park police are investigating after shots were fired outside a restaurant on Sunday.
The shooting happened at Los Arcos, which is located on Allen Road near W. Outer Drive.
According to police, there was a fight between several individuals inside the restaurant. The fight continued outside the restaurant, and that is when the shots were fired.
Police say they do not believe anyone was injured at this time. Several shell casings were recovered at the scene.