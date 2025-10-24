Federal workers going without paychecks feel strain of government shutdown

The Brief The impact of the government shutdown for many, grows by the day. The federal shutdown is stretching into its third week amid a stalemate Workers going without pay are feeling the burden with so much uncertainty and bills mounting.



The waves rippling from the federal government shutdown are beginning to grow and workers sent home until a budget deal is reached are beginning to worry they will be without a paycheck for longer than they can stomach.

Benefits for low income families are already being paused amid a lapse in funding, sending concern through the 1.4 million Michigan residents that rely on government funding for groceries.

The consequences of the shutdown are now trickling down to those temporarily out of work. And with no end in sight, it could mean even tougher budget questions for those feeling pinched.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 spoke to Nico Ybarra, who works in the federal government and just purchased a home in Detroit.

He's been prioritizing the monumental task of upkeep of his home, now that he doesn't have a reliable source of money.

"It just kind of stinks, right? A lot of projects you get all excited for to do for your home—I know I have to be really thoughtful (about) which of those are priority in which of those are gonna have to wait for now," he said.

There's also Zedrick Brown, who said the fear of the unknown is at the top of his mind.

"There’s just a lot of uncertainty because nothing is going like it has in the past — established rules and procedures that aren’t being followed - every day something new comes in to to track what’s happening now," he said.

The federal government shutdown is stretching into its third week amid a stalemate between Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Senate.

The most recent failed vote took place Thursday night, making it the second-longest funding lapse in U.S. history. Because the chamber adjourned after the vote, the next time lawmakers will be back in Washington D.C. won't be until early next week.

Among the most pressing issues is paying military members and other government contractors. Legislation that would help pay federal employees amid the shutdown has also failed to pass the chamber.