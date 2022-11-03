Sick on Election Day? How to request an emergency absentee ballot in Michigan

article

Michiganders who are sick or injured on Election Day and cannot make it to the polls can request an emergency absentee ballot.

If the illness or emergency, including hospitalizations and Covid, happens after 5 p.m. Nov. 5, the Friday before the Nov. 8 election, you can request a ballot.

This includes personal injuries and illnesses, as well as a family death or illness that requires you to be away on Election Day.

To request an emergency absentee ballot, you may have someone deliver your written request for the ballot to your city or township clerk's office before 4 p.m. on Election Day.

Emergency ballots must be returned to the clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

