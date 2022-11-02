Absentee voting in Michigan: What to know before the 2022 midterm election

Nearly 2 million absentee ballots have been requested in Michigan and 1.1 million have been returned ahead of the 2022 midterm election next week.

Read more election coverage here.

If you're planning to vote absentee, there's still time to request a ballot, return your ballot, and even register to vote. Here's everything you need to know:

How do you vote absentee in Michigan?

To vote absentee, you need to request a ballot, fill out the ballot, and make sure it gets to your city or township clerk before 8 p.m. the day of the election. More on that below.

Who can request an absentee ballot?

All registered Michigan voters, except for those incarcerated, can vote absentee.

You do not need to provide a reason.

Wondering what's on your ballot? Here's how to see a sample ballot.

How do you request an absentee ballot?

You can apply for an absentee ballot online, by mail, or by visiting your city or township clerk's office. However, because the Nov. 8 election is almost here, you are advised not to request a ballot online or by mail.

To request an absentee ballot in person, visit your city or township clerk's office to request a ballot or drop off your completed application.

You can visit the clerk’s office to request and complete the absentee ballot anytime up to 4 p.m. the Monday before Election Day - by 4 p.m. Nov. 7.

Find your clerk's office here.

Can you vote in person after requesting an absentee ballot?

If you requested an absentee ballot but have not returned it, you can surrender the ballot or sign a statement stating that the ballot was lost or destroyed and vote at the polls.

If you already returned your absentee ballot, but you want to change your vote you must submit a written request to your city or township clerk by 5 p.m. the Friday before the election – by 5 p.m. Nov. 4.

An absentee ballot that has not been returned to the clerk may be spoiled in person at the clerk’s office until 4 p.m. the Monday before the election – by 4 p.m. Nov. 7.

Where do you drop off your absentee ballot?

You have until 8 p.m. the day of the election, Nov. 8, to return your absentee ballot.

Ballots can be mailed to the clerk, put in a drop box, or brought to the clerk's office. However, if you mail your ballot now, it may not arrive in time, so you should drop it off at a drop box or with the clerk.

Registered voters can find drop boxes for your city or township here by entering your name, birthday, and zip code, or by using your driver's license number and birthday.

How do you track your absentee ballot?

Visit michigan.gov/vote to track your ballot. Once you enter your name, date of birth, and zip code, you can see your ballot status, including when your absentee application was received, when your absentee ballot was sent, and when the clerk received it.

How do you register to vote?

If you are not registered to vote, there is still time to register to ensure you can vote absentee or in person.

Visit your local clerk's office any time before 8 p.m. on Election Day and fill out an application. Find your clerk's office here.