Single car fatal crash being investigated in Kent County

Police in Ada Township are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead overnight in Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they were called just after noon on Nov. 1 when a Kent County Parks employee found a car in a ditch on Pettis Ave. near Dogwood in Ada Township.

When they arrived, deputies found an 80-year-old Ada resident deceased in the car.

The crash is believed to have occurred in the early morning hours or overnight, and speed is being considered as a factor. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit is continuing to investigate.