Single mother diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 shares the story of her 4-year battle

Amber Siminich was just 29-years-old when she sought help for an indentation in her breast.

"I went to about five or six different hospitals and doctors - and they just kept telling me I was too young for breast cancer," she said.

By the time Siminich was finally diagnosed a year later - it had spread to her spine she was already stage four - terminal.

"That was four years ago and so, I've been fighting it ever since," she said.

Despite radiation and chemotherapy, the cancer has continued to spread.

"Just recently I've had progression to my lymph nodes, lungs, liver and I just finished brain radiation two days ago," she said.

She's on hospice - controlling the pain - continuing treatment - but this single mom is not done.

"I'm still going to fight it and I'm not giving up," she said.

"She is 33-years old and God works miracles everyday and it doesn't mean that this is it," said Lacey Labadie.

Labadie - Amber's caregiver, calls her an inspiration.

"She was all by herself and I just couldn't imagine - being all by yourself and trying to deal with all that and trying to be a mom on top of it," Labadie said. "That's hard enough."

For Siminich - that support - and her daughters - make all the difference.

She's my little warrior, too, she keeps me going - both of my kids definitely keep me going," she said.

Both of her babies - 10-year-old Aria and 11-year-old Audra.

Amber says she's been working on making memories with her family - working on her bucket list. She's been horseback riding - she's been to a casino - she still wants to go to the beach, Cedar Point, and a Jelly Roll concert.

"I love Jelly Roll - his music just touches me and it's gotten me through a lot of chemo treatments," she said.

But for now she's focused on dinner - a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for her and her family - 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, October 20th at the Grecian Center in Southgate.

There will be food and fun for the entire family and Amber will be there, too - sharing her story in hopes of helping someone else.

"Nobody's ever too young for cancer," she said. "Push to get those tests done."

GO HERE to donate to the GoFundMe page HERE.

GO HERE to learn more, and purchase tickets for Amber's Fight against Cancer Tickets spaghetti dinner event.